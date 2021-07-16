Future took to Instagram on Friday to shut down rumors that he pays women to have sex with him.

Future’s comments came hours after DJ Akademiks posted an interview with Blue Jasmine where the IG model claimed that the Atlanta rapper offered her money in exchange for sex.

“So you’re saying that chicks is telling Future like ‘Yo, it’s $10,000 or whatever to fuck?’ And he’s paying that money to fuck?” Akademiks asked Jasmine during their discussion.

“Nah, he offered me $5,000,” she answered matter-of-factly.

Showing up to share his side of the story, Future hit the comment section of one of Hip Hop Ties’ Instagram posts in order to shut down the rumors.

“She big big capping...dnt kno her dnt care to kno her!” Future responded in the comments. “Why she lying?

It isn’t the first time Future has found himself in this type of position with a woman on Instagram.

Back in 2018, a woman posted a fake screenshot of a direct message conversation with Future on Instagram, claiming that he was trying to fly her out for a visit. The post ended up catching Future’s attention and he responded by commenting, “Dats cap.., it was allll a dream!”

“Nice Photoshop, enjoy,” Hndrxx continued. “When u decline thots they make up shit...no fly zone.”