The petty toxicity of Future Hendrix has returned just in time for summer.

As we previously reported, Future used his featured verse on 42 Dugg’s new song “Maybach” to drag his ex-flame. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” he raps. “One thing I never seen was a bitch leave.” While those few bars may sound like the worst of it, Future actually had more to say on the topic and used the rest of his verse to go after Lori’s new beau Michael B Jordan. “Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/Put baguettes on your ankles damn near up to your knees, she didn’t have a choice but to go fuck a lame after me,” he raps.

Future and Lori Harvey were an unexpected power couple during last year’s quarantine summer, but they soon broke things off in August 2020. Harvey was spotted with Michael B. Jordan shortly after, and the two have been steady ever since, and her father even approves this time around. “I have tried not to like him,” the Family Feud host recently told Ellen on her show. “But this guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up late with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

Whether or not Steve Harvey’s praises triggered Future’s visceral response on “Maybach,” 42 Dugg recently came forward and admitted that he encouraged the drama. “I told his ass, you need to say that shit three more times," he told The Breakfast Club. “I was loving it...Future knew too though. He knew what was going on. Future a bad motherfucker.”