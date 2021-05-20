Another hot girl summer may be upon us, but Future is letting it be known that his reign of toxic terror won’t end anytime soon.

Future and Lori Harvey were going strong last summer until they eventually broke things off in August 2020. Since then, Harvey has moved on to date Michael B. Jordan and seemingly cracked Future’s misogynistic masonry. Yet in his upcoming appearance on 42 Dugg’s album Free Dem Boyz, Future sets the record straight by boasting about giving Harvey her walking papers.

“Magic City, I’m the owner,” Future appears to rap in a “Maybach” preview before taking a jab at Harvey via her famous father. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/One thing I never seen was a bitch to leave.”

Lori Harvey seems to have found all that she’s looking for in Jordan. During a conversation on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve touched on his daughter’s relationship with Jordan in a way that may have sparked Future’s latest bars.

“I have tried not to like him,” the comedian said of the Creed star. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go…’cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to. But this guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

“Maybach” with 42 Dugg isn’t the only allusion Future has made to his relationship with Harvey. Future famously said all of his women wear Audemars Piguet watches; Lori was seen wearing an AP during their relationship, which fans assumed was a gift from Future.

Now in an unreleased song with Gunna and Young Thug, Future claims buying Harvey a watch was “nothing” to him or his pockets.