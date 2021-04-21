In case you haven’t noticed over the last few months, Michael B. Jordan is a pretty happy guy.

The Creed star caught up with People Wednesday to share his feelings about his relationship with Lori Harvey. The 34-year-old actor, who isn’t usually as public with his love life, revealed that he is “extremely happy” with his 24-year-old partner.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” the actor shared. “I am extremely happy… I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

The duo was first spotted together in Atlanta during Thanksgiving, and later in Utah around Christmas time as they went skiing. After confirming their relationship on Instagram back in January with a string of couple photos, the pair then took a vacation in the Caribbean.

“They have gotten serious quickly,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart.”

Back in March, Lori’s comical stepfather Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to share his thoughts on his step-daughter’s new boyfriend. He said jokingly that while he tries his best to get rid of the men who enter his daughter’s life, he couldn’t help but like Michael.

“I have tried not to like him,” he shared. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go… ‘cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to. But this guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”