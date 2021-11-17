After producing for some of the biggest names in music, Adam Feeney, a.k.a. Frank Dukes has released his debut beat tape, The Way of Ging.

In tandem with the release, Dukes shared some thoughts about the 9-track project, saying, “The Way of Ging is simply a homage to the tradition of the beat tape. Something that is near and dear to my heart. I’ve had many musical explorations throughout my 20 year career. I’ve worked with the biggest and the best. In this moment I find myself back in a place that feels much like deja vu. The place where it all started for me. Creation for creation’s sake. Pure joy.”

Over the several years, Dukes has cemented his status as one of the hottest producers in music, working with everyone from Rihanna (“Needed Me”) and Frank Ocean (“Chanel”) to Drake (“0 to 100”) and Kanye West (“Real Friends”).

In 2020, Dukes spoke with Complex about the launch of his Kingsway Music Library, which helps producers navigate some of the clearance issues that come along with sampling.

“Now that there are more resources that allow us to not rely so heavily on technical ability [compared to when he was coming up],” Dukes said, “a producer doesn’t necessarily need to know how to play keys at a proficient level if in their head they can make all the decisions to create something that’s compelling at the end of the day, without necessarily having to have all the technical knowledge.”

Read Complex’s full interview with Dukes here, and listen to his debut beat tape via SoundCloud below.