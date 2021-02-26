It seems that King Von had troves of unreleased music. According to his former manager, Track, the late rapper had around 10 albums worth of content.

“Just going through my notes, I found a hundred songs, not released,” Track told DJ Vlad. “‘Ay Track, check this out. Ay bro, what you think about this verse? What you think about this hook?’ ‘ One day, I went, I said, ‘Let me really see how much songs this man really had.’ Man got over 200 or 300 songs.”

Track also said that Von was a “workaholic” and that he and Lil Durk have a lot of unreleased collaborations as well. Von owned his masters and publishing, which means his royalties will go to his children and family. Unfortunately, because Track never signed an official contract with Von through Durk’s Only the Family label, his business relationship with Von ended after he passed away.

Days before Von was involved in a fatal shooting in Atlanta, the Chicago native released his last album, Welcome to O’Block. Von tapped some notable Chicago rappers for features, including Durkio, Dreezy, and Polo G, with the track list rounded out by appearances from Fivio Foreign and Moneybagg Yo. Two months later, Durk shared his project The Voice, which features a collab with Von.