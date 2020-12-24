Just hours after announcing the project, Lil Durk has dropped his new record The Voice, which features a collab with the late King Von.

Coming at the tail end of a year that has been all over the place for the Chicago rapper, The Voice sees Durk celebrate his success while reflecting on the friends he's lost, with Von among them. Von, who was signed to Durk's label, died in November when he was shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub, and Durk has been paying tribute to him ever since.

The release features appearances from the likes of Young Thug, YNW Melly, and Booka 600.

The new release, which also features a photo of Durk with Von on the cover, follows the drop of his single "Backdoor." Prior to the release of The Voice, which he only announced on Wednesday, Durk also linked-up with Drake for the Certified Lover Boy single "Laugh Now Cry Later." He also dropped his fifth studio album, Just Cause Y'all Waited 2, back in May, collaborating with the likes of Lil Baby, Gunna, and G Herbo among others.

Listen to The Voice below via Spotify.

https://open.spotify.com/album/12TuxCWI6BzfSXaZMKMrPn?si=HuZipymoSkuAurDhYPC1nA