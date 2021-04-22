Fivio Foreign has been arrested and charged with weapons possession, having a defaced firearm, and resisting arrest following an alleged foot chase with New Jersey police.

The Daily Voice reports the incident took place after Fivio went into a Fort Lee, New Jersey-area Citibank on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. He reportedly left his Mercedes-Benz running in a no-parking zone, leading police to approach him and ask for his driver’s license. Fivio asked if he was getting a ticket, and disregarded the officer’s request.

He then reportedly walked away, with one officer pursuing him and the other staying with Fivio’s car. The officer in pursuit told the publication Fivio “acknowledged but ignored [me] and continued to walk away.” He soon began running toward an apartment building, with the officer finding the rapper once again in the parking garage. As the two struggled, a loaded .25-caliber handgun dropped from the rapper’s waistband. Authorities later discovered the weapon had no serial number.

More officers arrived to arrest Fivio Foreign and take the gun. The officer in pursuit was sent to the hospital for a minor injury. Fivio was transported to Bergen County Jail in Hackensack and is set to appear in court on Thursday.