NF's 'The Search' scored a No 1. spot on the Billboard 200, topping Chance the Rapper's 'The Big Day.' Here’s what you need to know about the rapper.Jessica Mckinney
Featured
For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.Joseph JP Patterson
“Our music’s reaching a point where it’s getting deeper and we’re saying deeper stuff. It can’t just be us vibing no more.” Six-man band NSG are levelling up...Minou Itseli
Did your favourite make the cut?Joseph JP Patterson