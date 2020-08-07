Rod Wave has released the deluxe version of his album Pray 4 Love, which first arrived in April.

The deluxe effort features a total of 25 tracks with 11 new records, including guest appearances from Lil Baby and Yo Gotti. Alongside the new iteration, Wave has also released the TruFilms-directed video for “Letter From Houston,” which shows the distance that stardom has put between him and his lover.

“There are a lot of different messages [on Pray 4 Love],” Wave told Complex when discussing the original album. “The single ‘Pray 4 Love’ was a summary for the album, but there are a lot of different messages about the way to deal with relationships from dealing with your homeboys to dealing with your pain. This is life that we all go through. So you could get a bunch of different messages—not just one—from the whole album.”

The Florida rapper’s climb to fame in 2020 has been quick. Less than six months after dropping his debut album Ghetto Gospel in 2019, Wave secured his second album in the Billboard 200 top 10 with Pray 4 Love, which debuted at No. 2.

Stream the deluxe version of Pray 4 Love above or on Apple Music, and watch the video for “Letter From Houston” below: