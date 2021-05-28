Eminem bridges the gap by tapping two of rap’s hottest young spitters, Jack Harlow and Cordae, to appear on the remix to “Killer.”

Together, the trio does a three-man-weave on the beat en route to scoring a single that spans generations.

The original version of “Killer” was released on deluxe edition of Eminem’s 2020 album, Music to be Murdered By. Ahead of the collaboration, Cordae has been preparing fans for the release of his sophomore album with his new EP, Just Until…. Like his new single with Shady, Just Until…. also boasts a feature from a legendary act with Q-Tip appearing on the opening track.

Jack Harlow, on the other hand, has been keeping himself busy by continuing to show his fans his personality. Following his successful debut, Thats What They All Say, Harlow has appeared in All-Star Weekend events and even showed up on Complex’s Hot Ones.

Additionally, Harlow has been sprinkling guest verses around the game like his song with fellow Louisville, Kentucky native, EST Gee.

Listen to Eminem’s remix to “Killer” featuring Jack Harlow and Cordae below via Spotify.