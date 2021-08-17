Eminem is set to guest star in Starz’s forthcoming drama Black Mafia Family, or BMF.

TheWrap reports that the Detroit native will play the role of White Boy Rick in one episode of 50 Cent’s new show. “I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF,” Fif said in a statement. “We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

Eminem hasn’t taken on many acting roles since the 2002 film 8 Mile. BMF is described by Starz as “a story about love, kinship, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.”