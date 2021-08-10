Fresh off linking up with Kanye West on “Glory,” a new song that was previewed last week in a Beats by Dre commercial, Dr. Dre appears to have more new music on the horizon.

On Monday, Diggin’ in the Crates legend Diamond D took to Instagram to reveal he’s heard some unreleased new material from Dre.

“@drdre played about 2hrs of straight unreleased heat rocks for me and @xzibit today,” Diamond D captioned a picture of himself and Dre in the studio. “#ondeck shouts out to @focus3dots.”

The news arrives just a week after another hip-hop legend, Grandmaster Flash, teased previously unheard music from Dre.

“I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB he takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!!” Flash wrote in an Instagram post.

Of course, fans will just have to wait and see if and when Dr. Dre decides to drop a full-length offering. The 56-year-old mogul hasn’t released a proper studio album since 2015’s Compton, which arrived 16 years after his critically acclaimed ’99 sophomore album 2001.

In recent years, Dre has continued producing for top-tier talent, contributing tracks to Anderson .Paak’s 2018 project Oxnard and Eminem’s latest album, 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.