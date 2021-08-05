With Donda scheduled to drop Friday, Aug. 6, Kanye West has offered up yet another preview of a new track in another Beats by Dre commercial.

Starring Sha’Carri Richardson, who also starred in the last Kanye-soundtracked Beats commercial, the clip previews a new song from ’Ye entitled “Glory” featuring Dr. Dre. It’s unclear if “Glory” will appear on the album, but the ad does reiterate the Aug. 6 release date and touts the Thursday night listening event on Apple Music at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The release of the “Run to Glory” ad comes not long after West previewed a new song called “No Child Left Behind,” which arrived a day before the original Donda release date, July 23. Kanye missed that date, obviously, but it wouldn’t be a Yeezy album rollout without some sort of delay.