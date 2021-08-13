Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter LaTanya Young, who was recently reported to have been living out of her car, started a GoFundMe to get herself out of what she calls “a desperate situation.”

“This fundraiser is to help Latanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home,” the description reads. “She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated. Thank you so much.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Young said she was living out of a rented SUV while her four kids live with friends.

“My kids are staying with friends—they are not living in the car, it’s just me,” she explained. “I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now—I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

Young also admitted the only communication she’s had with her father in the past 18 years has been through his team. To top things off, she said she hasn’t received a dime from Dre since January 2020. The mogul used to help support her and her children financially but allegedly cut her off last year.

“It’s embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: Why? What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got,” she said, referencing Nicole Young. LaTanya’s mother is Dre’s former partner Lisa Johnson; Nicole has been mired in divorce proceedings that recently led to a ruling for her to receive almost $300K a month in support.