Dr. Dre will now be required to pay close to $300,000 a month to Nicole Young, who filed for divorce from the Aftermath Entertainment founder last summer after 24 years of marriage.

As seen in court documents obtained by Complex, Dre has been ordered to pay spousal support in the amount of $293,306 per month, starting in August “and continuing in a like manner until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party, or until further order of the Court.”

Dre must also maintain health insurance and related costs, as well as pay the expenses for multiple properties. At the stated monthly rate mentioned above, Dre would be paying more than $3.5 million in spousal support per year. These newly reported figures, however, could also theoretically be a part of a temporary arrangement that will hold until a new deal is reached. In other words, this could precede a more definitive agreement, such as a settlement.