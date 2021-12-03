Doja Cat isn’t slowing down on the Planet Her visuals.

On Friday, Doja finally released the long-awaited music video for album standout “Woman,” and all eyes aren’t entirely on her. Also starring in the offering, directed by child., is another superstar performer in Teyana Taylor.

The clip shows both Doja and Teyana dripped out in elegance, as the K.T.S.E. artist—who seemingly plays a queen—is warned that her throne is at risk of being seized. Also appearing in the video is actress and model Guetcha.

“Woman” also comes with an interactive version co-presented by Girls Who Code that proclaims itself “the first ever codable music video.” With an aim of “inspiring a new generation of computer scientists,” it’s exactly as cool and techy as it sounds, offering fans the chance to discover content exclusive to the experience. A press release notes it was “dreamt up in partnership with Mojo Supermarket and built by Active Theory.” Give that a whirl on the DojaCode site.

The release of the “Woman” visuals marks the winding-down of Doja Cat’s Planet Her era—one that just earned her eight Grammy nominations for the upcoming ceremony, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Last month, the musician brought in three American Music Awards for Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album for Planet Her and Collaboration of the Year for the SZA team-up “Kiss Me More.”

“I’ve grown a lot, just in the physical realm as far as the vocals and dancing,” Doja told Complex back in September of Planet Her. “These songs are made for that. The songs are made for dance. The songs are made for further expression in that way, so I’m excited to do that in the future.”

Check out Doja Cat’s “Woman” video starring Teyana Taylor above, and try the DojaCode version here.