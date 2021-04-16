DMX barks once more on “Been to War,” featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana off the soundtrack of the upcoming Epix original series, Godfather of Harlem. “Prince Hakeem” featuring India Shawn and ADÉ from the soundtrack released today as well.

“Been to War” is the latest single off the Forest Whitaker lead Epix series that chronicles the life and times of the real-world crime boss Bumpy Johnson who ruled the New York streets in the 1960s. Swizz Beatz curated the soundtrack for this season just as he did for the first. This track also marks the first posthumous verse from DMX since he passed last Friday.

Tributes for X have been flooding social media throughout the week, with Swizz making sure to honor his fallen friend on social media by posting different archival footage he has of him.

“I’m truly beyond devastated !!!!!! But I’m so happy my brother is no longer in pain,” Swizz wrote in the caption. “I watched him take everyone’s pain and make it his own 🙏🏽 I send my love and support to his entire family 🙏🏽 My brother we will never let them forget your name and you will live forever F.A.M.E🌹 Long live King DMX THE GREAT AKAmy brother 4 Life Earl Simmons 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 Damn Dog.”

X has been remembered as not only a prolific rapper, but as a talented actor, father, and person who impacted everyone who he ever came in contact with. His pain powered him, but his love for others guided every action he made.

Listen to DMX’s first posthumous verse on “Been to War” featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana down below. Rest in power, Dark Man X.