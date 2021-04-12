Just a few days after DMX’s untimely death, his daughter Sasha took to Instagram Sunday to pay tribute to her father.

“Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this whole situation feels,” the 20-year-old wrote in a heartfelt post. “My twin, i love you. we were the same person as a whole and i’m glad to have been blessed with being your daughter. you were and will be remembered to me as funny, charismatic, emotional, real, understanding, and loving. greatful [sic] for all those talks that we got to have, i never didn’t learn from you. I love you forever. From your first baby girl. Legends never die rest in eternal paradise dad.”

Alongside the message, Sasha posted a heartwarming video of her and her father dancing together at a wedding. You can read the full message below.

Sasha wasn’t the only family member who commemorated the late rapper on social media this weekend. On Sunday, DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, honored her 50th birthday with a video of photos from her childhood and youth, as well as images from her marriage and life with her ex-husband.

“I celebrate my life today, grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that was passed on and that will live on for generations to come.”

A source close to the family told TMZ that they are finalizing plans for X’s memorial. As of now, the family is still undecided on if they’ll have a public service.