We’re weeks removed from DMX’s passing, and the tributes continue to roll in. The latest came from his goddaughter, actress Paige Hurd, who paid tribute to the rapper on Instagram.

On Sunday, Hurd shared a photograph she took with X just seven days before he was hospitalized.

“7 days prior...This is was the last time we hugged, we danced, we held hands. the last time we said I love you. the last time I would ever hear you scream PUMPKINNN. when we are together we are inseparable, & we DO NOT play about each-other,” she captioned the image.

“I just can’t believe this was our goodbye Shock has been my feeling the past month since I got the worst call in the middle of the night,” she added. “The shock & grief is heavy, uncomfortable, and hard to express. I just don’t have much yet, forgive my silence. I’m trying but right now I don’t have the best words.”

Hurd made her silver screen debut alongside DMX in the 2003 action flick, Cradle 2 the Grave. In the film, she played X’s daughter which sparked a real life connection. X and his then-wife, Tashera Simmons, eventually became Hurd’s godparents.

“I love you so much. I’m so proud to be your god daughter,” she continued. “You are a part of my world and my heart aches terribly these days and will never stop.”

DMX passed away in April after suffering an overdose. He was 50-years-old.