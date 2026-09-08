Toure
Latest Stories
DMX’s Wild Ride
Touré writes about his personal moments with Earl Simmons, remembering DMX's legendary career and what not to do when riding in his Escalade.
Vince Staples Talks His New Album, the Corniness of Beef, and Why Fans Don't Really Care
Vince Staples talk about his second studio album, rap beef, and why fans don't love the artists they claim to in the April 2017 Complex cover story.
Who Killed It? Trayvon's Murder Is Not About Hip-Hop
Zimmerman's defenders are trying to blame hip-hop—but we don't believe the hype. By Touré
Who Killed It: Why Did Rihanna and Chris Brown Collaborate?
Toure goes in on the meaning behind Breezy and RiRi's new duets.
Who Killed It: Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) “N*ggas In Poorest”
The artist formerly known as Mos Def occupies The Throne—and he's goin' guerillas.
Who Killed It: The Weeknd’s “Initiation” Weaves a Wicked Web
On his latest mixtape, <em>Echoes of Silence</em>, Abel Tesfaye gives us a great song, pulsing with evil. <em>Written By Touré </em>
Who Killed It: Is Common Versus Drake The Silliest Rap Battle Ever?
Drake's a lover, not a fighter. And if Common never attacked him on “Sweet” it might have been better for everybody. Written by Touré.
Who Killed It: Why The Roots' "Undun" Is My Album Of The Year
Hip-hop is at a creative crossroads. Will The Roots new album be an omen for the future? <em>Written by Touré.</em>
Who Killed It? Eric B & Rakim & The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fail
Rakim laid down the law in hip-hop: "No mistakes allowed." Why shouldn't the same be true for the hall of fame? Well the voting members made a big mistake when they failed to induct the God MC.
Who Killed It: Don't "Sleep" On Black Thought
Touré breaks down one of Black Thought's verses from The Roots' <em>Undun</em> album.
Who Killed It: A Lyrical Analysis of Childish Gambino’s “Outside”
Toure deconstructs the opening track off of <em>Camp</em>.
Who Killed It: A Lyrical Analysis of Andre 3000’s “Take Care” Verse
Touré breaks down 3 Stacks' feature on Drake's album cut “The Real Her,” one of the saddest strip-club stories ever rhymed.