Toure Portrait

Toure

Joined July 2014 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

DMX poses for Complex interview shoot

DMX’s Wild Ride

Touré writes about his personal moments with Earl Simmons, remembering DMX's legendary career and what not to do when riding in his Escalade.

Toure1987 days ago
Vince Staples Cover thumb

Vince Staples Talks His New Album, the Corniness of Beef, and Why Fans Don't Really Care

Vince Staples talk about his second studio album, rap beef, and why fans don't love the artists they claim to in the April 2017 Complex cover story.

Toure3441 days ago
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Who Killed It? Trayvon's Murder Is Not About Hip-Hop

Zimmerman's defenders are trying to blame hip-hop&mdash;but we don't believe the hype. By Tour&eacute;

Toure5285 days ago
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Who Killed It: Why Did Rihanna and Chris Brown Collaborate?

Toure goes in on the meaning behind Breezy and RiRi's new duets.

Toure5320 days ago
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Who Killed It: Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) “N*ggas In Poorest”

The artist formerly known as Mos Def occupies The Throne&mdash;and he's goin' guerillas.

Toure5348 days ago
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Who Killed It: The Weeknd’s “Initiation” Weaves a Wicked Web

On his latest mixtape, <em>Echoes of Silence</em>, Abel Tesfaye gives us a great song, pulsing with evil. <em>Written By Tour&eacute; </em>

Toure5362 days ago
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Who Killed It: Is Common Versus Drake The Silliest Rap Battle Ever?

Drake&#39;s a lover, not a fighter. And if Common never attacked him on &#8220;Sweet&#8221; it might have been better for everybody. Written by Tour&eacute;.

Toure5370 days ago
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Who Killed It: Why The Roots' "Undun" Is My Album Of The Year

Hip-hop is at a creative crossroads. Will The Roots new album be an omen for the future? <em>Written by Tour&eacute;.</em>

Toure5376 days ago
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Who Killed It? Eric B & Rakim & The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fail

Rakim laid down the law in hip-hop: "No mistakes allowed." Why shouldn't the same be true for the hall of fame? Well the voting members made a big mistake when they failed to induct the God MC.

Toure5399 days ago
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Who Killed It: Don't "Sleep" On Black Thought

Tour&eacute; breaks down one of Black Thought's verses from The Roots' <em>Undun</em> album.

Toure5406 days ago
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Who Killed It: A Lyrical Analysis of Childish Gambino’s “Outside”

Toure deconstructs the opening track off of <em>Camp</em>.

Toure5413 days ago
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Who Killed It: A Lyrical Analysis of Andre 3000’s “Take Care” Verse

Tour&eacute; breaks down 3 Stacks' feature on Drake&#39;s album cut &#8220;The Real Her,&#8221; one of the saddest strip-club stories ever rhymed.

Toure5420 days ago

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