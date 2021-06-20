DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom posted a heartwarming Father’s Day tribute to the late rapper on her social media pages.

“SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE,” Lindstrom wrote. “Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands-on, incredible father! I thank God that [Exodus] had a father like you!”

The late rapper and Lindstrom share a son named Exodus. DMX also has other children from other relationships. “In my eyes you are the best father, a mother could of asked for when it comes to her child!” she wrote. “Thanking God and you for all these memories of you being a wonderful father! I love and miss you so much.” The heartfelt caption was attached to a video of DMX rapping the ABC song to Exodus.

Lindstrom herself is currently embroiled in a contentious petitioning process for DMX’s estate. The late rapper never left a will, and as a result multiple family members have applied to be the estate’s administrators, including many of his children. Lindstrom added to her petition that she should be considered his “common-law wife” through the legal system, but Judge Helen Blackwood denied that request.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old on April 9th following a heart attack. His first posthumous album, Exodus, was released on May 28th on Def Jam Records. The record featured guest appearances from Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, and Conway the Machine. It snagged a spot on the Billboard 200 chart and sold an estimated 32,000 copies in its first week.