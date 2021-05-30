DMX’s posthumous album Exodus has been on everyone’s minds for the last few weeks.

Now, just a couple of days after its arrival, sales projections show that the album is expected to move 28,000 to 32,000 copies in its first week, with around 12,000 to 14,000 deriving from pure album sales, according to HipHop-N-More / HitsDailyDouble. That will likely land X in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, with the numbers not as high as what was anticipated.

The tracklist is a star-studded affair, boasting features from The Lox, Swizz Beatz, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Pop Smoke was supposed to feature on “Money Money Money” but was swapped out for Moneybagg before Exodus dropped.

The album was also done just weeks before DMX passed away in April, with Swizz telling Complex the whole project only took “two months” to make. “DMX doesn’t take long to make records,” Swizz continued. “As a producer, you have to know who your artist is, right? So for me to get things done with my brother, I knew we had to be in the studio at noon, and let him have the rest of his day at like 4:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m. X doesn’t work well when it’s feeling like work. He works well when it’s fun and creative and easy. So, that’s our formula.”

Swizz added, “I come in here, play certain things. ‘You like this? No?’ He’ll start writing or he’ll have some things written already. And we don’t even really talk like that. The music speaks for itself.”