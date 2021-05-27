BET has revealed its nominations for the 2021 BET Awards, where Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five apiece.
Meg has been nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “WAP,” Album of the Year for Good News, twice for Viewer’s Choice Award, and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby on “Cry Baby” and with Cardi B for “WAP.”
DaBaby earned nods for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Blame It on Baby, Viewer’s Choice Award, and four nominations for Best Collaboration for “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, “Cry Baby” with Meg, “For the Night” with Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and the “What’s Poppin” remix with Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez.
Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle, and Chris Brown follow next with four nominations each.
“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, said in a statement. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”
After a virtual awards show in 2020, the BET Awards will return to a live show with an audience on June 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of nominations below.
Album of the Year
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f/ DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke f/ Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
Cece Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys f/ Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy f/ Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara f/ Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry