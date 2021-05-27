BET has revealed its nominations for the 2021 BET Awards, where Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five apiece.

Meg has been nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “WAP,” Album of the Year for Good News, twice for Viewer’s Choice Award, and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby on “Cry Baby” and with Cardi B for “WAP.”

DaBaby earned nods for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Blame It on Baby, Viewer’s Choice Award, and four nominations for Best Collaboration for “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, “Cry Baby” with Meg, “For the Night” with Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and the “What’s Poppin” remix with Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez.

Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle, and Chris Brown follow next with four nominations each.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, said in a statement. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”

After a virtual awards show in 2020, the BET Awards will return to a live show with an audience on June 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Album of the Year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion f/ DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke f/ Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys f/ Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy f/ Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara f/ Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”

Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas And The Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night In Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry