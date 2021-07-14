Verzuz announced on Wednesday that Dipset and The LOX will face off in a battle next month at Madison Square Garden.

The two legendary New York hip-hop outfits will go toe-to-toe on Aug. 3, with the event livestreamed as well as available to view live in person at MSG. Presumably that means all parties involved (Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zeekey, Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch) will be hitting the stage together in just under three weeks. The battle follows Keith Sweat vs. Bobby Brown earlier this month, and the much-talked about matchup between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy in June.

Details regarding ticket prices for in-person attendance of the battle has yet to be announced, but tickets are expected to go on sale soon.