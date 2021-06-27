Soulja Boy and Bow Wow’s highly-anticipated Verzuz battle was a trending topic all night, particularly following a month of the two rappers trading shots online.

The face-off was full of surprise guest artists, with Bow inviting DJ Paul for the “Side 2 Side” remix, Omarion for “Let Me Hold You,” and Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, and Dem Franchize Boyz for the remix of “I Think They Like Me.” For his part, Soulja tapped Romeo for a surprise appearance, as well as brought out French Montana for their unreleased “She Make It Clap” remix,” which French recently teased on Instagram.

Soulja also previewed Nicki Minaj’s “She Make It Clap” remix verse, with the Queens rapper nodding to their upcoming collaboration by tweeting, “B I G D R A C O.”

B I G D R A C O — #ForTheLoveOfNewYork w/Polo G out NOW ‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2021

Soulja Boy premiers Nicki Minaj remix to She Make It Clap where Nicki says shes working on a new album 👀 pic.twitter.com/ABmbb8zYEk — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 27, 2021

Soulja bringing out Romeo was particularly entertaining since Romeo challenged Bow Wow to a Verzuz last month, which never came to be. Their exchanges subsequently got a little heated and personal on social media, with both later revealing that it was just a little friendly adversarial banter.

Check out reactions from the Verzuz battle below, as well as a replay of the event.