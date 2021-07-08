Diddy has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the 30-day suspension of Sha’Carri Richardson, who will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for THC.

In his first statement, shared to both Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, Diddy said his heart was broken for Richardson, whose lifelong dream had been “stripped away for using a legal substance.” He also criticized those responsible for instituting the type of rules that would result in someone being suspended for simply using marijuana.

“I’m tired of white people sitting in a room making up decisions that affect our hopes and dreams,” he said. “They will keep treating our athletes like slaves and entertainment until we shut down on these people!”

Later, Diddy—in a self-described effort to be “absolutely clear” about where he stands on this issue—pointed to the history of oppressive marijuana policies and their detrimental effects on Black people.