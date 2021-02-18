Authorities in Los Angeles, California are reportedly set to meet with one of Marilyn Manson’s alleged victims in a matter of days.

According to a report from TMZ, filed early Thursday, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are expected to meet with the alleged victim in question “in the coming days.”

The reported meeting is said to have been spurred by the recent swath of allegations against Manson from multiple women. Per the publication’s sources, the Sheriff’s Department is aiming to found out if a crime was committed, as well as determine jurisdictional factors and whether or not additional investigation is needed.

Also claimed in TMZ’s report is that the FBI was the first agency to receive complaints about Manson following Evan Rachel Wood publicly naming him as her alleged abuser. The FBI, according to the report, then gave some of the ensuing information to law enforcement officials in the Los Angeles area.

On Feb. 1, Wood shared a note to Instagram in which she named Manson—whose real name is Brian Warner—and accused him of having “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

Multiple women have since come forward with additional allegations against Manson, including Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, who last week told The Cut that Manson became a “monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women.” She also spoke on the alleged abuse in an interview with ABC News:

In a statement shared to his Instagram on Feb. 1, Manson called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality” and claimed his intimate relationships “have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.” Following Wood’s initial statement, Manson has faced a number of career-related responses, including being dropped by Loma Vista Recordings.