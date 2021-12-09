Dame Dash says no one at Roc-A-Fella ever showed him “proper respect”—except for Kanye West.

The hip-hop mogul made the claim in the latest episode of Bootleg Kev’s eponymous podcast, where he briefly discussed Ye’s explosive Drink Champs interview. During the extensive two-part sit down, Ye praised Dash as a “visionary” and even described him as the “original Black hipster.” Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Jay-Z, was seemingly flattered by the compliment, but was hesitant to speak too much on the Donda artist.

“Do you feel like you and Kanye have gotten closer, than ever, in the last couple of years?” Kev asked at the 22-minute mark. “Because it feels that way.”

“I don’t really talk about that part, you know?” Dash responded. “He’s an interesting guy. Our relationship, when he speaks on it, I’m surprised. But, you know, I don’t really do that … plus I don’t want to trigger him.”

Kev went on to speak about Dash’s 2002 track “Champions,” featuring Beanie Sigel, Cam’ron, Twista, Young Chris, and Kanye. It was at that time Dash shed more light on his relationship with Ye.

“You know, the thing about that was—what I will say about Kanye is he’s the only one, on a real level, that’s given me a certain kind of respect. The only one,” Dash said at around the 23:20 mark. “And it doesn’t matter because he’s the biggest one, right? He’s the only billionaire in the whole crew. It’s funny, you know? He’s the only one to pay proper respect, and he’s always been that guy.”

Dash went on to say he had asked Just Blaze to flip the beat for “Champions,” but he ultimately refused.

“I was aggravated by it. Like, I yelled at him. I found it disrespectful. Like, I send an order and you fuckin’ don’t prioritize it?” he recalled. “And I asked Kanye to do it, and he did that day—that night. And, you know, history was made.”

You can check out Dash’s full interview up top.