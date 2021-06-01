Miami police interviewed DaBaby after two people sustained injuries in a shooting on Monday night near a restaurant hotspot on Ocean Drive.

TMZ reports that DaBaby was questioned to help with law enforcement’s investigation into the incident, which left one victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and the other, an injury to the leg. One person remains in the hospital, and the other victim has been treated and released.

While police have questioned a handful of people, no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. The incident happened just before midnight on Monday, when witnesses told police they heard a few dozen gunshots, according to NBC Miami. Authorities towed an SUV at the scene that is potentially related to the investigation.

According to Page Six, DaBaby and his entourage were thought to be involved in the shooting. A source told the outlet, “DaBaby and his crew had an issue with people right next to them in the car. DaBaby and his crew were traveling in around six SUVs, and either a car pulled up on them and started something or their doors hit each other and they got in a fight. Rumor has it that DaBaby and 10 to 12 members of his entourage have been detained by police.”

DaBaby performed at a private event at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium that night.