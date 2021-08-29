UPDATED 08/29/21 12:10 p.m. ET: After some back and forth, it appears Kanye’s Donda has been adjusted to now include DaBaby’s “Jail, Pt. 2” verse.



It’s unclear how the final clearance for the bars came about. However, Kanye has not yet addressed Arnold Taylor’s sentiment about the mix-up.



See original story below.

After DaBaby’s verse on Kanye West’s Donda cut “Jail” didn’t appear on the album, all eyes were on DaBaby’s manager who Ye said is responsible for the verse not being cleared and, consequently, delaying the project’s release.

Kanye shared the news on Instagram via text message screenshots with his manager, Abou “Bu” Thiam.

“DaBaby’s manager isn’t clearing ‘Jail,’” Bu said. “So we won’t be able to upload unless we take him off.”

When Kanye asked why the manager won’t clear the song, Bu said, “I don’t know. And neither is answering there [sic] phone.”

“I’m not taking my brother off,” Kanye wrote back. “He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public.”

However, DaBaby’s manager, Arnold Taylor, responded to Yeezy’s claim, calling it “cap.”

“This is CAP, I woke up this morning to this social media bullshit,” Taylor wrote alongside the aforementioned screenshot and another screenshot of what appears to be a convo between Kanye and DaBaby.

“I never got a call or email from @kanyewest @__bu @johnmonopoly I just received it today and cleared it in 2 seconds. Why wouldn’t I want a hit song out when #SCMG is all about the growth and culture of hip hop and my artist!!! To all of the media blogs and outlets don’t believe everything you see in a post, thank you!!!”

Initially, Kanye had posted the apparent text message conversation about the song between himself and DaBaby where ‘Ye asked if the North Carolina native had known about this situation. “Hell nah I ain’t know,” he wrote. “Ima hit em now.”

“Yo manager cap,” Kanye responded. “They tried to stop you from coming in. The people next to you trying to destroy you. But God gotta bigger plan.”

“A plan that can’t be stopped!” DaBaby said.

As of right now, the version of “Jail” that’s on streaming services only includes Jay-Z’s original verse. The version with DaBaby on it, now dubbed “Jail pt. 2” is only available on YouTube for the moment.