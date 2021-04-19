Fans aren’t too happy with DaBaby after he posted a video to Instagram Stories shaming a flight attendant for her hairstyle.

In the short clip reportedly posted a few days back, the rapper and a group of friends are sitting on a plane as he records a flight attendant walking down the aisle, poking fun at her appearance. The caption read, “We ain’t finna act like she ain’t just jump outta bed.”

“We gon’ pay all that for the flight, you gon’ comb your hair,” DaBaby said to the flight attendant. “That’s the least you can do. Bottom line.”

DaBaby Calls Out Flight Attendant For Not Combing Her Hair 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n6K3JDSBdc — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) April 17, 2021

Fans are now calling out the rapper on social media after his comments went viral, with some saying that the woman was just trying to do her job. After the video started making its rounds, DaBaby hit up Orlando, Florida to play a weekend show with Toosii, Stunna 4 Vegas, and others, and also earned several new RIAA plaques for cuts off Baby on Baby, KIRK, and Blame It on Baby. But even with the successes of the last few days and the packed gig he played, some aren’t pleased with the way Baby handled himself.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the rapper’s comments.