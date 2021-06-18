For his latest solo single, DaBaby linked up with producer D.A. Got That Dope.

The new track, “Ball If I Want To,” arrived early Friday and is accompanied by a playfully tongue-in-cheek video directed by DaBaby himself. The school-set video features, among other things, an oversized baby mascot.

Ahead of the new track’s release, DaBaby told fans to be locked in for a “big surprise.”

Watch the “Ball If I Want To” video up top and/or grab the song below on Spotify.

Last month, the official nominations for the 2021 edition of the BET Awards were announced, revealing DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion in the lead with seven nominations each.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 BET Awards, safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” Connie Orlando—EVP Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy—said last month when announcing the nominations. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”

DaBaby is up for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, and the Viewers Choice Award. He also bagged four nods for Best Collaboration, including for the Meg collab “Cry Baby.”

Earlier this week, Polo G dropped the video for his DaBaby-featuring Hall of Fame cut “Party Lyfe.” Revisit that below.