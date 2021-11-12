As he prepares to hit the road for his upcoming Live Show Killa Tour, DaBaby returns with a brand new mixtape titled Back On My Baby Jesus Shit Again, his first project since last year’s My Brother’s Keeper EP. Back On My Baby Jesus Shit Again features Kodak Black and 21 Savage.

The mixtape arrives just a week after he first teased its existence on Instagram. “We ain’t just goin’ on no muthafuckin’ tour, n***a,” he said in a video clip. “New mixtape next week!”

Last week, the North Carolina rapper announced that he’s joining forces with Rolling Loud for the Live Show Killa Tour, which is scheduled to begin at the end of November in Chicago before wrapping up in Los Angeles in February.

“Rolling Loud supports second chances and we believe DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience. Everyone is welcome and we look forward to DaBaby’s fans seeing him live,” a rep for Rolling Loud said in a statement shared with Complex, referencing the homophobic comments the rapper made while performing at Rolling Loud Miami.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said during his performance. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Earlier this month, DaBaby returned to Rolling Loud, performing on Day 1 of the festival’s New York installment as a special guest for 50 Cent’s set at Citi Field in Queens.

You can stream Back on My Baby Jesus Shit Again below.