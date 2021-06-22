JT and Yung Miami are known to get into internet spats from time to time, and it seems it’s taken a toll on the City Girls duo.

In a new interview with i-D magazine, JT shared her gripes with Twitter and the internet at large. “Man, lemme tell you something,” JT said. “Put this in the magazine. At this point, I don’t give a fuck what nobody think. Dead ass. These people gon’ make up what they gon’ make up anyway. They don’t know me. They damn sure don’t know [Yung Miami]. So I don’t care what they think.”

She continued, “Twitter and the internet world have got out of control. Period. It’s out of control. People gave the internet an inch, and they done took a muthafuckin’ mile. People doing things for tweets, viral moments, comments. It’s not even genuine hate no more.”

Yung Miami agreed with her rap partner, explaining that the internet will criticize and tear people apart regardless of their actions. “You could give a million dollars, and they be like, ‘All you donated was a million dollars?’” Miami said. “You could be a fucking perfect person in the world, and they still gon’ pick out something about you that they don’t like. At the end of the day, it’s your life. You cannot live to make other people happy.”

In the past, Miami has taken issue with her fans calling her by her government name, Caresha, instead of her stage name, signaling that she’s trying to keep boundaries between her personal and public life. “I been feeling violated every time a bitch see me in public they keep yelling ‘Caresha,’” she tweeted in April. “STOP DOING THAT I DON’T LIKE THAT!” However, fans continued to troll her.

JT has also deactivated her Twitter account multiple times, most recently doing so in March after facing backlash for her treatment of a fan who allegedly has cancer. Before that, in December, she took her account down after old tweets resurfaced containing colorist remarks.