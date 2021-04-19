A week after her retirement announcement, it appears Chika has reversed her decision.

On Sunday, April 18, the singer took to Twitter to share an update regarding her previous plans to step away from music due to the “mental toll” the industry has taken on her.

“I am alive. I am okay,” Chika wrote in a post. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in. It’s been a very intense week. I’m not retiring. After what I’ve endured in the past few days, I’m not ever allowing anything to stop me or almost take me from this ghetto ass earth.”

In a subsequent tweet, she thanked Cardi B for her support, writing, “Thank you, @iamcardib for reaching out & showing such kindness to me in a time I don’t even think you knew was as serious as it was. You’ve always shown love to me & don’t think I could take that for granted. You’re appreciated.”

The singer also announced she will be taking a social media break. “I will be stepping back from social media for the time being, whether that means silence or just having someone else post for me. I’m too valuable to be tampered with. And it took almost not being here to realize this internet shit isn’t worth it,” she wrote.

The update comes just a week after Chika announced that she had decided to step away from music because of the “mental toll” of the music industry.

“Today, i shared that I was thinking of retiring because the mental toll being in the industry has taken on me is not something you bounce back from easily,” she wrote in a Twitter post on April 10. “I’ve told my team, i’ve told my therapist, i’ve told friends and acquaintances. today i told twitter. what followed was a hoard of psychotic fans rejoicing in the decline of my mental health, harassing me as if I spoke to them first.”

Check out Chika’s tweets from Sunday below.