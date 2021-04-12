Coming off the heels of a Grammy nomination, Chika said she’s decided to step away from music because of the “mental toll” of the music industry.

In a message posted on her Twitter Sunday, which was titled “It’s really cool watching the world not give a fuck and paint you as a villian,” Chika said she can no longer deal with people cheering for the decline of her mental health.

“Today, i shared that I was thinking of retiring because the mental toll being in the industry has taken on me is not something you bounce back from easily,” she writes. “I’ve told my team, i’ve told my therapist, i’ve told friends and acquaintances. today i told twitter. what followed was a hoard of psychotic fans rejoicing in the decline of my mental health, harassing me as if I spoke to them first.”

Chika went on to explain that she suffers from depression. “When you have depression, the negative self talk you have towards yourself is deafening,” she added. “Now imagine a slew of weirdos dogpiling on top of thoughts you already have to fight off yourself. it’s not f*cking cool, it’s not ‘trolling’ or ‘stan culture,’ you’re pushing people to a point of no return. and no, i don’t feel bad for wishing death on people who sh*t like that cuz you deserve the same fate as the people you effect. with that said, I’m out. if it doesn’t work, i’ll try again. idc. have fun. i never liked it here anyway.”

Chika initially announced her retirement Saturday on Twitter.

She then went on Instagram Live to where she criticized people for their harsh reaction to her announcement.

“I came on here and said I was retiring because that’s where I’m at — physically, mentally and emotionally,” she said. “And you stupid b*tches flooded my comments immediately, not know what the f*ck I’m going through,” she said, per Uproxx. “You want me to give a good god damn about you and your stupid ass fifth grade stan friends?”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time an artist has had to step away from music because of invasive fans and the rabid industry. Summer Walker also recently expressed how she “hates this job” because of how it strips artists of having real, private lives.