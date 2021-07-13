Chief Keef has returned with the new song and accompanying video for “The Talk.”

The visual finds the Chicago drill rapper surrounded by exotic cars, sparkling jewels, French bulldogs, and more as he commemorates his enduring and successful career.

“The Talk” follows Keef’s video for “Love Don’t Live Here” and a feature on Lil Gnar’s “New Bugatti” alongside Ski Mask the Slump God and DJ Scheme. Keef, Tadoe, and Ballout also formed the Glo Gang supergroup in May and dropped their first single “On Gang.”

Keef has had a fruitful run, sharing 14 mixtapes in the last three years, including eight volumes of his The Leek series, four installations of The GloFiles, and two joint projects with Zaytoven (GloToven and Camp GloTiggy).

Watch the video for “The Talk” at the top.