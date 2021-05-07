Chance the Rapper is getting into the movie business.

The Chicago native’s first concert film, Magnificent Coloring World, is set to release in theaters this summer, exclusively through AMC Theatres. On Friday, he shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming flick, writing, “Coming soon to an @AMCTheatres near you.” The Jake Schreier-directed film will be produced by Chance’s House of Kicks banner and Park Pictures.

The film also marks the five-year anniversary of Coloring Book, a landmark project that saw Chance become the first independent artist to win a Grammy for a mixtape, for the categories of Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

On May 2, Chance hinted at the film’s arrival, tweeting, “If I made a movie, would u go see it in theatres?”

Chance will make his return to the stage in September, for Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Summerfest. While it will be his first major live performance in some time, the rapper has kept busy. He featured on Justin Bieber’s 2020 song “Holy,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and more recently, Chance and Vic Mensa released an acoustic version of their collab “Shelter,” from Mensa’s latest project, I Tape.

Watch the teaser trailer for Magnificent Coloring World at the top.