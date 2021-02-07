Casanova was just trying to have a little fun behind bars but it landed him in even more trouble.

During a video visit, someone recorded Cas doing the viral TikTok Junebug Challenge. As expected, the short clip of the rapper dancing in his cell hit all sections of the internet after being posted to Instagram. However, it also crossed the desk of jail officials who claim the video violated several guidelines.

“@meekmill and @nolimitherbo y’all don’t want no smoke,” reads the caption of the clip. “y’all know my body lol y’all lucky I ain’t home #junebugchallenge.”

Westchester County Correction Commissioner Joseph Spano tells TMZ that Cas’s visitation privileges have been stripped due to the video since recording videos and taking pictures during visits are against the rules. Also, the rapper faces disciplinary actions for not wearing a mask during the video visit.

Casanova is currently being housed in the Westchester County Jail in New York for his alleged connection to gang-related crimes including a racketeering case. Cas surrendered to authorities in December, but he has maintained his innocence. He has pled not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession and is awaiting trial.