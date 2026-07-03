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In his appearance on the first episode of DJ Akademiks' new podcast, 6ix9ine attempted to paint Snoop Dogg as a “snitch.” Wack 100 expressed his disagreement.Joe Price
The NYPD sent a letter asking for five New York rappers to be removed from Rolling Loud, and those artists might be missing future shows. Is it legal?Shawn Setaro
Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to testify about offering $50k for his kidnapper's murder, plus testimony about lyrics that reference Trippie Redd and Casanova.Shawn Setaro
Lil Wayne delivered his long-awaited album 'Tha Carter V' last week, and it's safe to say fans and Weezy himself couldn't be happier.Joe Price