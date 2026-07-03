Casanova

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Tekashi 69 during promotion of song Repuesta at Univision Studios on September 04, 2024 in Doral, Florida.
Music

6ix9ine Admits He Was Scared During Casanova Clash at Barclays Center in 2018

During the altercation, a single shot was fired by a man who was later sentenced to 85 months behind bars.

Joe Price292 days ago
Rapper Casanova attends Dave East + Casanova Host Gold Room
Music

Casanova Shares New Photos From Prison: 'Lost Everything and Everyone, But I Didn't Lose Myself'

The Brooklyn rapper provided a life update while serving a 15-year prison sentence for racketeering, drugs, fraud, and more.

Joshua Espinoza492 days ago
Music

Casanova's Request for Early Release From 15-Year Prison Sentence Denied

The rapper was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for racketeering and narcotics charges earlier this year. He has since renounced his past gang activity.

Joe Price957 days ago
Casanova
Music

Casanova Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison for Racketeering and Narcotics Charges

Two years after he was arrested for his connection to gang-related crimes in a racketeering case, Brooklyn rapper Casanova has received his prison sentence.

Brad Callas1117 days ago
Music

Casanova Reportedly Slashed Across Face by Fellow Inmate After Renouncing Gang

The Brooklyn rapper is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to drug and racketeering charges last year.

Joe Price1128 days ago
Advertisement
casanova is seen on the red carpet
Music

Report: Casanova Pleads for Lighter Sentence in Letter to Judge, Condemns Past Gang Crimes

Last May, Casanova pleaded guilty to charges in his federal racketeering case. He's facing up to 60 years behind bars.

Trace William Cowen1129 days ago
casanova pleads guilty racketeering
Music

Casanova Pleads Guilty to Drug and Racketeering Charges, Faces 5 to 60-Year Prison Sentence

Casanova admitted to committing a series of racketeering and narcotics offenses while leading the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang.

Joshua Espinoza1529 days ago
Casanova on red carpet of Baller Alert event
Music

Casanova Says He'd Be Free Already If 'One of the Higher Ups Really Made Someone Look Into My Case'

Casanova took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to maintain his innocence, claiming he'd be "home right now" if "higher ups" looked into his RICO case.

Brad Callas1657 days ago
Rapper Casanova performs at 2019 Tycoon Music Festival at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Music

Casanova Hit With Attempted Murder Charge in Federal Racketeering Case

According to a grand jury indictment, the 35-year-old rapper is also facing additional charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Joshua Espinoza1711 days ago
Casanova on red carpet for ROC Nation event
Music

Casanova Shares PSA From Jail Asking for Help in Proving Innocence: 'Y’all Know Outside Ain’t the Same Without Me'

A year after surrendering himself to authorities in connection with gang-related crimes, Casanova is asking fans for help in proving his innocence.

Brad Callas1725 days ago
Advertisement
Casanova attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater
Music

Casanova Disciplined After His #JuneBugChallenge Video Surfaces While in Jail

Westchester County Correction Commissioner Joseph Spano says that Cas’s visitation privileges have been stripped along with other potential violations.

Xavier Hamilton1987 days ago
casanova snoop 211
Music

Casanova and Snoop Dogg Sample Dr. Dre's "Deep Cover" on "211"

Even though Casanova was recently indicted on criminal charges, the Brooklyn rapper still released his reworked song "211" featuring Snoop Dogg.

tara mahadevan2032 days ago
c
Music

Casanova Surrenders to Authorities After Racketeering Indictment

Among the FBI-announced charges against Casanova are conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Trace William Cowen2053 days ago
casanova fbi
Music

Casanova Among 18 Alleged Gang Members Charged With Racketeering

The Brooklyn-bred rapper, real name Caswell Senior, is facing life behind bars for his alleged activity within the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang.

Joshua Espinoza2055 days ago
casanova
Music

Watch Casanova's Video for "Woah" f/ Jeremih

"Woah" is from Casanova's 2019 album 'Behind These Scars.'

tara mahadevan2305 days ago
Advertisement
Casanova attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019
Music

Casanova Responds to People Telling Him He Can't Be Outside During Coronavirus Outbreak (UPDATE)

The rapper is revealing the real reason he wasn't at home social distancing.

Xavier Hamilton2309 days ago
Casanova
Music

Premiere: Casanova, Young Thug, and Gunna Keep It "So Drippy" at the Club in New Video

Casanova's Young Thug and Gunna-assisted "So Drippy" is off his debut album 'Behind These Scars.'

edwinortiz2369 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App