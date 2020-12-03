Casanova has reportedly surrendered himself to the authorities after being named among those charged in a racketeering-related indictment.

The Brooklyn-based artist surrendered himself Wednesday night, according to the New York Daily News, after being named alongside 17 other suspects who were previously reported to have already been in custody. Casanova turned himself in at the Midtown South precinct in Manhattan, per the report.

The charges were announced by the FBI earlier this week. The charges against Casanova include conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

"As alleged in the Indictment, members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said on Tuesday when announcing the charges. "Because of that, communities across the Southern District—from Poughkeepsie to Peekskill to New York City—suffered. Most shocking, as alleged in the indictment, a minor was murdered in furtherance of the gang's activities. Because of the extraordinary work of our law enforcement partners, the defendants now face federal charges for their crimes."

The prosecution is helmed by Assistant United States Attorneys Shiva H. Logarajah, Jacob Warren, and David R. Felton. The maximum possible sentence for the conspiracy to commit racketeering charge is life in prison, though any final sentencing decision will be up to the judge.

Complex reached out to Casanova's attorney, James Kousouros, for comment on Thursday. Per Kousouros, Casanova was never on the run and has full respect for the judicial process.

"From the moment Mr. Caswell was informed of this indictment and the gravity of the charges, he had every intention of voluntarily surrendering to the authorities," Kousouros told Complex via email. "He was never 'on the run.' All he intended was a peaceful surrender. He respects the judicial process and is confident that he will be exonerated."