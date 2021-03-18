Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is the gift that keeps on giving. After the duo took “WAP” to the Grammys for a risqué performance of the No. 1 song, the FCC revealed that it received “dozens” of complaints from viewers, TMZ reports. The performance already showed how thin-skinned the likes of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are, but the post-Grammy FCC complaints suggest that for some people, Cardi and Megan are just too hot to handle.

ABC’s WFAA reports that the FCC confirmed it had received around 80 complaints from viewers, many of whom dubbed the performance as borderline pornographic. One viewer from Colorado said Megan and Cardi performed “as if they were dancing in a strip club.” A viewer from Idaho, meanwhile, said “the outfits they were wearing and the movements they did were absolutely disgusting.”

A number of viewers suggested that CBS should “face very stiff penalties” for the performance, while another from Richmond, Texas wrote that Meg was “barely dressed in a thong and showed naked look alike legs.” Meanwhile, a Connecticut viewer said “The Grammys need to require the artist not to be performing any types of sexual acts and require clothes to stay on and not stripping down to bra and panties.”

Other critics felt the need to reference “cancel culture,” with one asking, “Why was that performance okay but Pepe Le Pew is offensive?” a reference to the recent controversy surrounding the animated skunk.

Cardi and Megan have been hounded with criticism from conservatives ever since “WAP’s”debut. Some recent critics even suggested that it was absurd “WAP” was allowed to air on national television, while racist Dr. Seuss books have been pulled from sale. As an aside, it’s worth highlighting that no one tried to “cancel” Dr. Seuss, and the decision to pull the books came from Dr. Seuss Enterprises rather than any external pressure. Cardi even commented on the bizarre comparison on Twitter this past week.

“When has a school made kids read the lyrics to wap? I get it wap might be a lil vulgar but stop comparing a sensual song to books that has RACIST content! How can ya not tell the difference?I see that common sense aint that common,” she tweeted on Monday. “Conservatives been making viral tweets comparing WAP to the banning of some of Dr Seuss books as if there’s any correlations between the two ….Well I can DEFINITELY tell some of ya ONLY read dr Seuss books.”

Cardi also commented on a video of someone crying over the performance just recently. “I can’t believe she’s crying over ‘WAP,’” she wrote. “This is insane.”