Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have formed a new band called Silk Sonic and they’ve already completed an album that will feature Bootsy Collins.

Both Bruno and Anderson took to social media to announce the news and to say that the project’s first single will be arriving next week on Friday, March 5.

Bruno’s last album was 2016’s 24K Magic while Anderson’s last was 2019’s Ventura, which boasted features from Brandy, Smokey Robinson, Lalah Hathaway, Sonyae Elise, Jazmine Sullivan, and André 3000.

Speaking of collaborations, Anderson .Paak linked with a bunch of people in 2020. There was his collab with Timbaland on “Jewelz,” “Cut Em In” with Rick Ross, and his feature on Busta Rhymes’s Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God track “YUUUU,” to name a few.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bruno inked a deal with Disney to star in and produce a movie that will feature original music from Mars. Details for the plot of the film have yet to be revealed. The artist previously provided voice work on 2014’s Rio 2.

Stay tuned for more info on Anderon .Paak and Bruno Mars’ new band Silk Sonic.