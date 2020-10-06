The wait is over. Anderson .Paak has finally blessed fans with his new single, "Jewelz."

The song was released on Tuesday but was first previewed on the artist's Instagram page around five months ago. Since then, fans have been begging .Paak to drop "Jewelz." Now, the Timbaland-produced single is open to the public.

For this song, .Paak depicts a scenario where he's trying to court a woman but has yet to reach his final form.

"I ain't even put my jewels on/I ain't even play my latest, greatest song," .Paak croons on the chorus.

Along with gifting fans this single, .Paak will continue to reward them for their patience by dropping a video for "Jewelz." This visual will be released on Thursday and was created in partnership with Footlocker.

Listen to Anderson .Paak's latest single, "Jewelz," above.