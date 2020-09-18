Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak have connected for Busta’s newest single and video, “YUUUU.”

In the Busta and Benny Boom-directed video, the Brooklyn rapper and .Paak both play the role of spies in a reimagining of the “Spy vs. Spy” comic strip made popular by DC Comics’ Mad Magazine in the 1960s. For the visual, the two musicians face-off with the mission to assassinate the other. In addition to providing vocals for the song, .Paak also produced the beat.

This is the second offering from Busta’s highly-anticipated tenth album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God. In late August, the rapper released the song and video for “The Don & The Boss” with Vybz Kartel.

Watch the video for “YUUUU” at the top via YouTube.

