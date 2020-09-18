Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak have connected for Busta’s newest single and video, “YUUUU.”

In the Busta and Benny Boom-directed video, the Brooklyn rapper and .Paak both play the role of spies in a reimagining of the “Spy vs. Spy” comic strip made popular by DC Comics’ Mad Magazine in the 1960s. For the visual, the two musicians face-off with the mission to assassinate the other. In addition to providing vocals for the song, .Paak also produced the beat.

Shout out to my OG! One of my biggest supporters and family in the game! We got so many records this just the tip of the ice berg! GO GET THAT NEW @bustarhymes ft yours truly and I’m on the BEAT !😭 ( I make one beat a year! )

🗣YUUUUUUUU IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!! 🎥 @israelshoots pic.twitter.com/DVtZHNZugo — Anderson .Blacked (@AndersonPaak) September 18, 2020

This is the second offering from Busta’s highly-anticipated tenth album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God. In late August, the rapper released the song and video for “The Don & The Boss” with Vybz Kartel.

Watch the video for “YUUUU” at the top via YouTube.