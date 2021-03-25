Brockhampton and Danny Brown have connected on a new track titled “Buzzcut” and have also released the song’s trippy visuals. In-house producer Jabari Manwa also provides background vocals on the track.
The track is the group’s first official release since they dropped their fifth studio album Ginger back in 2019. Brockhampton previously linked with Dua Lipa and Jon B for a remix of their track “Sugar” that dropped in March of 2020. The original version was included on Ginger, which debuted at the No. 3 spot on the US Billboard 200 when it was released.
In November of last year Danny Brown shared the Realestphotographerever-directed music video for “Savage Mode” off his uknowhatimsayin¿ album.
Stream “Buzzcut” below via Spotify and watch the video, which was directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit, up top through YouTube.