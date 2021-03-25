Brockhampton and Danny Brown have connected on a new track titled “Buzzcut” and have also released the song’s trippy visuals. In-house producer Jabari Manwa also provides background vocals on the track.

The track is the group’s first official release since they dropped their fifth studio album​​​​​​​ Ginger back in 2019. Brockhampton previously linked with Dua Lipa and Jon B for a remix of their track “Sugar” that dropped in March of 2020. The original version was included on Ginger, which debuted at the No. 3 spot on the US Billboard 200 when it was released.

In November of last year Danny Brown shared the Realestphotographerever-directed music video for “Savage Mode” off his ​​​​​​​uknowhatimsayin¿ album.

Stream “Buzzcut” below via Spotify and watch the video, which was directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit, up top through YouTube.