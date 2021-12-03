Brent Faiyaz is ending 2021 on a high note—literally.

The R&B mainstay uses his new single “Mercedes” to tap into his falsetto for a four-minute vocal showcase. The Sonder star also shared a flashy black-and-white visualizer to keep fans entertained while listening to the cut, where he sings of women just trying to have his kids and drive the nicest cars.

It’s been a busy year for Faiyaz, kicking off with a groovy Tyler, the Creator collab in “Gravity,” followed by Drake link-up “Wasting Time,” which was produced by the Neptunes. Brent’s guest-free tracks “Show You Off” and “Eden” held things down too, as did the recent Tems team-up “Found.”

Faiyaz found himself on Complex’s No. 1 album of the year in Tyler’s Call Me If You Get Lost, laying down harmonies on “Sweet/I Thought You Wanted to Dance” alongside Fana Hues. The feature gave Faiyaz an assist in helping his streaming numbers surpass an impressive 8.5 billion this year.

“I really respect his work,” Faiyaz told Spin earlier this year about linking with Tyler. “That’s not to say I don’t respect other collaborators I work with, but because I’m a singer, and I’m often times the only singer in the studio, if I get in the studio with a rapper, nobody’s going to tell me how to sing or what to do vocally or write anything for me. But Tyler’s one of the only artists that I’m willing to sit back for and let him do his own thing.”

Faiyaz has yet to drop a project since 2020’s 10-track effort Fuck the World, but 2021 saw more than enough loosies to keep his fanbase satiated.

Stream “Mercedes” above via the visualizer or here through Spotify: