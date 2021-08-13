The dynamic duo of Boldy James and the Alchemist have teamed up once again and have released Bo Jackson, the duo’s collaborative follow-up to 2020’s The Prince of Tea in China.

The 13-track project, which features Benny The Butcher, Earl Sweatshirt, Roc Marciano, Currensy, Freddie Gibbs, and Stove God Cooks, is Boldy’s first project of 2021, and once again features the rapper mixing dope talk with high art as he meanders across Al’s silky and granular instrumentals.

The Detroit MC sat down with Complex a year ago to speak about his signing to Griselda, and about what it was like to reunite with Al for Bo Jackson.

“All my work with Al is different,” he said. “None of it’s the same, because I’m not the same person mentally during the creative process. We all mature as people. And I’m a father, so every day I’m growing as a man, and my mindset is not as immature as it used to be. I’m more polished. I don’t know if that’s going to hurt or help me in my creative process, or how the fans are going to receive the music, but there are different mindsets while I’m creating. I don’t know what the best mindset is to make the best music possible.”

He went on to say that when he’s with Al or Westside Gunn, they “usually have me so far out of my element that I’ve got a clearer head to be able to reflect on certain things that I feel are necessary to express, to try and make the fans relate as much as possible.”

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Feature A Guide to Griselda

Check out Bo Jackson below and watch the video for “Double Hockey Sticks” up top.