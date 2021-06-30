Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat are scheduled to showcase their respective catalogs during a Verzuz battle that’s scheduled to go down later this week, the popular series announced on social media Tuesday.

The event, which is being done in partnership with Essence, will take place this Thursday, July 1 at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

The New Edition singer released his fifth solo studio album The Masterpiece back in 2012 while Sweat dropped Playing for Keeps back in 2018.

Speaking of Verzuz, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy’s anticipated battle went down last Saturday and featured appearances from Omarion, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Romeo.

After the news of Brown and Sweat’s Verzuz battle was announced, fans took to social media to express their​​​​​​​ excitement at the match-up. Scroll down to check out some reactions.